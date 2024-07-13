Emma Hardy MP, appointed on July 9 to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), met staff from the department in Peasholme Green.

The MP for Kingston-upon-Hull West and Haltemprice then travelled to the Foss Barrier to inspect the crucial flood defence with the Environment Agency.

The minister, whose brief will include flooding, was met by Rachael Maskell MP, recently re-elected to represent the York Central constituency.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Pedestrian crossing over railway lines in York set to close

Team of Rugby League 'All Stars' to play in North Yorkshire event

York summer show brings region’s most talented professionals under one roof

Ms Maskell has chaired an all-party parliamentary group on flood prevention in her time in office.

Rachael Maskell MP said: “I am looking forward to working with Emma Hardy in her new role, having worked with her in previous Parliaments on flooding.

“We need to take action now to put the long-term flood resilience measures in place to protect York from future flooding events.

“I am also conscious that the ‘flood cell’ around the King’s Arms needs addressing, as businesses still suffer when the water tops the embankment along the River Ouse.

"In addition, the levels of sewage in our rivers were highlighted, an issue the previous Government failed to tackle.

“Labour is already putting in place its plans to clean up our rivers and hold the water companies to account for their failure to address water pollution, including ending bonuses for bosses of water companies."

'The current defences will only protect our city until 2039 unless more measures are taken'





In March, The Press was given a rare glimpse inside the 16.5 tonne flood barrier, as the Environment Agency revealed that across the network, the city’s flood defences have recently faced the longest sustained floodwater challenge in 150 years.

York’s flood defences have built up since the 1970s, with pumping stations ‘upstream’ in places such as Holgate Beck and Water End.

Work completed at the Foss Barrier in 1987 at its location close to the confluence of the rivers Ouse and Foss.

Since the floods of December 2015, the Environment Agency it has spent £104 million on flood defences in the city, it said in March this year.

A spokesperson for the York Central MP said: “Following the 2015 Boxing Day floods, Ms Maskell campaigned for better defences in the city, a programme of work that has been completed - including an upgrade to the Foss Barrier.

“However, the current defences will only protect our city until 2039 unless more measures are taken to slow the flow of water upstream and store water during significant rainy seasons.

“Rachael Maskell impressed upon the minister the importance of investing in natural upstream management to prevent the fast flows of water, improving soil health and planting to ensure water is held upstream.”

Emma Hardy MP said: "I was delighted to meet with Rachael to discuss York’s experiences of flooding for my first official visit as Defra Minister, including the opportunity to see the city’s flood defences including the Foss Barrier.

"The new government is committed to protecting communities in York and across the country from the dangers of flooding.

“That’s why this Government will launch a Flood Resilience Taskforce to turbocharge the delivery of flood defences, drainage systems and natural flood management schemes."