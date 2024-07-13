City of York Council Directorate of Place officers issued temporary emergency traffic restrictions for Copmanthorpe Foot Crossing No.2 from 11pm today (Saturday, July 13) to 6am on August 9.

The council documents said: “Pedestrians and vehicles are prohibited from proceeding over Copmanthorpe No.2 (Railway) Foot Crossing, Copmanthorpe (closed footpath) during the period commencing at 2300hrs on July 13 and ending on August 9 at 0600hrs to enable track maintenance works to be undertaken in and near the closed footpath.

Council documents say the crossing is closed from 11pm tonight (July 13) to August 9 at 6am (Image: Kevin Glenton)

“This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely.

“No alternative route for diverted traffic will be available during the works period.

"Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition."

Council documents advised anyone seeking further information to contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk.

The Press has contacted Network Rail for comment.