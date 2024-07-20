Aaron Simkiss, 26, of Holme Lane, Selby, pleaded guilty to stealing lager from Todays Express in Scarborough and possessing cannabis and was jailed for four weeks in his absence. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Katrina Allan, 37, of Fossway, off Malton Road, York, was made subject to a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and banned from the Spar store in Huntington Road and Morrisons in Crichton Avenue, Clifton, for 12 months.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in the Spar store, criminal damage to a £30 headset in the Spar store, stealing meat and drink worth £85 from the Spar store possessing heroin and theft of tablets worth £29.15 from Morrisons.

Douglas MacRae, 40, of Bull Lane, off Hull Road, York, was jailed for 24 weeks. He pleaded guilty to theft of steak worth £113.10 from an Inner Space petrol station, theft on separate occasions of washing pods worth £94.41, washing tablets worth £12.99, 12 bags of washing pods and a bottle of milk shake worth £152.28, washing pods worth £62.45, all from B&M, washing pods worth £60 from Home Bargains, and failure to attend court.