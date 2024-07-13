Daniel Huggins, 34, of Burgess Walk, Foxwood, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife and carrying cannabis at BP Service Station on Boroughbridge Road, and was made subject to a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Alex David Kenneth Ogden, 28, of Bishopthorpe Road, York, was convicted in his absence of two offences of assaulting a prison officer emergency worker in Hull and two charges of assault committed at York Railway Station in a different day, and was jailed in his absence for six months and was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Martyn Bell, 42, of Stamford Street East, off Leeman Road, York, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife on New Lane, Huntington, and was jailed for 21 weeks. He must pay £85 prosecution costs.

Sam Haigh, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman, assaulting her and was given a 18-month community order with 12 months’ drug rehabilitation treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.