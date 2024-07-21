Each was also ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in court bills.

Two cases were dealt with by Bradford magistrates.

Nicola Meadowcroft, 44, of Temple Avenue, Tang Hall, York, was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in a 30 mph zone in Leeds. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and ordered to pay six penalty points.

Steven Hutchinson, 50, of Moor End, Kelfield, near Selby, was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding at 50 mph in a 40 mph zone in Leeds. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

One was dealt with by Harrogate magistrates.

James Hopwood, 48, of Middlecave Road, Malton, was convicted of using a mobile phone while driving on Yorkersgate in Malton. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.