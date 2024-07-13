The rugby tournament ‘Scrapper’s Cup’ returns for its ninth edition at Sherburn Bears, Eversley Park, Sherburn in Elmet from 10.30am on July 27.

The Rugby League All Stars team is captained by Super League legends Wayne Godwin, alongside Adrian Morley, and the team are defending their title won last year.

Leeds Rhinos servant of more than twenty years Jamie Jones-Buchanan will MC the tournament.

Keith Senior has taken part in previous editions of 'Scrapper's Cup', pictured here with Ronnie the Rhino (Image: Supplied)

The host team Scrapper's Select will go head-to-head with the squad of Rugby League All Stars.

Other games include Sherburn Bears Open vs Bentley ARLFC and a Sherburn Bears dads v lads game.

Selby MP and Hull Kingston Rovers fan Keir Mather was among the spectators last year.

Organisers said Scrapper’s Cup is not just about the rugby, the event offers a great day out for all the family, from photo opportunities with the Super League club’s mascot Ronnie the Rhino, entertainment from the BLDC dance squad, bouncy castles, a raffle and catering from Hog Roast Yorkshire.

After the games, the action moves to The Swan pub in Low Street, Sherburn in Elmet for an auction of sports memorabilia.

The Scrapper’s Cup is played in memory of Steve ‘Scrapper’ Carter MBE, and raises funds for Mind.

Over the previous eight editions nearly £30,000 has been raised for charities including Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Trust, The British Forces Foundation, Sophie Michelle's Fund, British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, The Salvation Army and Life for A Kid.