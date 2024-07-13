Sixteen-year-old York schoolboy Jack Bradshaw certainly made tracks for his school prom at York Racecourse in an unusual manner.

The Manor Academy schoolboy arrived for his end-of-school year celebrations in the family tractor, driven by big brother Owen, aged 19.

Owen and Jack Bradshaw with the family tractor bound for Jack's school prom. Photo supplied

Proud mum Judy Bradshaw shared these photos with The Press and said: "We have a farm at Upper Poppleton so the transport theme fitted with our family and home."

