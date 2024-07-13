YOU shall go to prom - by tractor!
Sixteen-year-old York schoolboy Jack Bradshaw certainly made tracks for his school prom at York Racecourse in an unusual manner.
The Manor Academy schoolboy arrived for his end-of-school year celebrations in the family tractor, driven by big brother Owen, aged 19.
Proud mum Judy Bradshaw shared these photos with The Press and said: "We have a farm at Upper Poppleton so the transport theme fitted with our family and home."
