Luke Charters, who secured a majority of 9,391 over the Conservative’s Julian Sturdy in last week’s general election, had his first constituency visit as York Outer’s MP at Huntington School, where he had studied growing up.

This comes after he was sworn in officially as an MP earlier in the week.

Mr Charters met with headteacher Matt Smith to discuss the challenges facing state education in York and the Labour manifesto pledge to recruit 6,500 specialist teachers into the state education sector.

He also presented to a group of students, telling them a little about his journey from ‘Huntington School to the House of Commons’, before spending time becoming further acquainted with staff and governors.

Mr Charters said: “I’m proud to have studied at Huntington School growing up, which equipped me with the skills to go on and become an MP. I’m a strong believer in the power of a good state education, and my achievements are testament to that.

“My teachers at Huntington inspired me to apply and go to university, and this is something our teachers in York Outer, and across the country, do year after year. I met with staff - including some of my old teachers - and governors at the school, listening to the challenges faced in education and the issues I can raise to best represent York Outer’s schools.

“I was proud to discuss Labour’s first step to recruit 6,500 specialist teachers, and to hear about the positive impact this will have for students and staff. The work Huntington School is doing to champion reading with their ‘Tutor Time Reads’ was fantastic to hear, how being read to by a form tutor for 15 minutes a day can enrich students’ literacy levels.

“I look forward to working with Huntington School, and all schools in York Outer, throughout my time as their MP.”