Kirsty Dixon, founder of Feel Good Menopause, is organising the walk at Pool Bridge Farm on Sunday, July 21 - where people can try wild swimming!

Kirsty said: “We’re a very friendly and supportive group, and our regular walks are open to everyone of all ages. It’s an opportunity to speak with others about anything menopause.

“If you fancy a dip, you can enjoy the tranquil ponds surrounded by nature. But you don’t have to swim – just join us for a walk around the lovely grounds followed by a cuppa at the tearoom.”

Kirsty also runs monthly Menopause Cafes in York, which offer people the chance to chat about menopause in a safe, welcoming environment.

Kirsty, from Acomb, was inspired to start her menopause consultancy to help others after her own experience.

Pool Bridge Farm in York - location of Kirsty's event next weekend

Her efforts echo those of TV personality Davina McCall who has become a campaigner on the issue.

She said: “I spent four years fighting peri-menopause. I was convinced I had dementia – I even asked my GP for a brain scan. My ‘lightbulb moment’ came when I started researching menopause symptoms; I realised that I’d let menopause rob me of me. Once I accepted it, my whole journey changed. Going into this stage of life with a positive mindset and awareness of what you may experience can make a huge difference.”

Today, Kirsty is passionate about empowering others through education, information and support.

She adds: “What word do I think of when I hear ‘menopause’? Liberated. Not many people say that. I’m determined to raise awareness and shout it from the rooftops.”

One woman recently told Kirsty she left her menopause meet-up 'feeling like a warrior'.

Kirsty says: “For me, that’s what it’s all about.”

• The Menopause Walk at Pool Bridge Farm, near Wheldrake, starts at 10.30am on 21 July. Tickets must be bought in advance: www.poolbridge.co.uk

• The next Menopause Café is 11.30am – 1.30pm on 27 July at Acomb Garth Community Care Centre.

For more information visit: pauseforthoughtconsultancy.co.uk

Menopause: the facts

(Source NHS)

Menopause is when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels. It usually affects women between the ages of 45 and 55.

It affects anyone who has periods.

Menopause can happen naturally, or for reasons such as surgery to remove the ovaries or the uterus, cancer treatments like chemotherapy, or a genetic reason. Sometimes the reason is unknown.

Perimenopause is when you have symptoms of menopause but your periods have not stopped. Perimenopause ends and you reach menopause when you have not had a period for 12 months.

Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms like anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods. These symptoms can start years before your periods stop and carry on afterwards.

Menopause and perimenopause symptoms can have a big impact on your life, including relationships and work.

There are things you can do to help with symptoms. There are also medicines that can replace the missing hormones and help relieve your symptoms.

A GP, nurse or pharmacist can give you advice and help with your menopause or perimenopause symptoms.

There are also menopause specialists who have experience in supporting anyone going through perimenopause and menopause.

Find your nearest NHS or private menopause specialist on the British Menopause Society website: thebms.org.uk