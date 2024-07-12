A driver has been treated for head injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews received a call at 3.21pm today (July 12) to a crash on the A659 in Tadcaster.
They said that a VW Transporter van and a tanker had crashed, with the 32-year-old man driving the van being treated for a head injury on their arrival.
He was then taken to hospital.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article