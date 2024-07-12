The Joy of Ceramics, York Potters Fair, takes place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, July 20 at Southlands Methodist Church in Bishopthorpe Road.

Organisers said York is fast becoming a ceramics hub with a permanent exhibition in York Art Gallery and the York Ceramics Fair.

This bi-annual event is supported by the Northern Potters Association (NPA) and organisers say it brings together more than forty of the regions most talented professional and home potters, all of whom are NPA members.

The exhibition poster (Image: Supplied)

Proceeds from the popular silent auction, which raised over £700 at the inaugural York Potters Fair held last year, will go to Refugee Action York, whose volunteers organised this fundraiser.

Monies raised will go towards the cost of running drop-in sessions for asylum seekers.

York Potters Fair is organised entirely by volunteers – the NPA East region’s two coordinators, Sylvia Schroer and Pamela Thorby, and by Helen Casey and Sarah Schiewe who have helped with marketing, design and social media.