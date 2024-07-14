It is quite a feat as project leaders say there are more than 100 in the city.

The project, which is supported by Historic England, also includes mosaics, sculptures and lettering on business premises.

The images of the faded advertising for beers, shops and even an old ambulance station have been 'digitally documented' on a public blog and website.

'Lance' ghost sign in Navigation Road in York - former ambulance base

Prominent paintings include the massive advert for Nightly Bile Beans in Lord Mayors Walk - now an iconic image of the city.

Another favourite that we cherish is the striking black and white sign for FR Stubbs Ironmonger at the bottom of Fossgate, on the building which was once the Loch Fyne fish restaurant.

Also much loved is the preserved sign for TM Oxtoby & Son Decorators Paperhangers Decorators on a shop front in Fishergate, facing the busy gyratory of the inner ring road. The frontage is Grade II listed - meaning it has been protected over the years and will be for generations to come.

Oxtoby's of York - is this the best 'ghost sign' in the city?

The popular family business was latterly run by Rodney Oxtoby - who was at the helm of the decorating supplies shop for 42 years before he retired.

The business was set up by his grandfather and was sold after more than a century when Mr Oxtoby retired. However, the name is still visible above the entrance to the building, which has since been turned into flats.

Eagle-eyed readers may spot another ghost sign in Stonebow - a faded W&H on the front of the building that now hosts bar Cat in the Wall, formerly Moda hair salon. W&H and stood for Woollon & Harwood, a former ironmongers.

Over the years we have recorded many of the city's ghost signs in Press articles. Some have reappeared as buildings have been demolished, such as the Foxton's Garage and Trident signs in Piccadilly, then disappear again as new properties are constructed.

Foxton's garage ghost sign in Piccadilly

We've dipped into our archives to bring you some ghost signs from the past - we'd love to see any from your neck of the woods.

Please email your favourites to: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk and you can also share them in our nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. You can join in online at: facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/