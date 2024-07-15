I would imagine that should have become pretty obvious by the result unless the Parliamentary MPs have been in a bubble and totally out of touch with everyday voters.

The fact that the Tories over the last 14 years have slowly merged into what is known as the Consocialist Party is no joke as there became no difference between Conservative, Labour or Lib Dems.

The very quick solution to the Tory party problems is simple, get back to what the Tory party once was with common sense values, low taxation, create aspiration, reward hard work and not reward individuals who choose to live on the taxpayer, plus have a clear-out of lefty wets in the party.

The only surviving Tory MP who could bring back some Tory values and bring the party back to its senses is Suella Braverman, who when trying to sort out the illegal crossings over the Channel was consistently put down by the Tory wets.

The final totally ridiculous action by the previous Prime Minister to call a General Election months before it was necessary sealed their fate to oblivion.

Mr Hollinrake does not need to take months to rake over where they went wrong, just look at the policies of the newly forming political party, basically the new Conservatives, Reform UK.

Robert Waite,

Windmill Rise,

York

Challenges for our transport strategy

THE draft transport strategy seems to be founded on the future maintenance of voter support for the current Labour administration.

It is clearly undesirable that vehicle trips are expected to rise by 13 per cent over the next 15 years the key factors being the projected population increase and the limited availability of additional road space if sustainability objectives are also to be met.

There ideally needs to be an all-party agreement on the formulation of a strategy which will have the objective of not increasing vehicle trips over the plan period.

In line with the national government approach to key areas of infrastructure there will have to be some tough decisions made to invest in more reliable and more frequent public transport funded by introducing charges for the use of road space especially at peak times.

David Randon,

Blue Slates Close,

Wheldrake,

York

Hard to find right dementia care in York

UNLESS you are in a position of needing to find care for someone with advanced/complex dementia, you will not be aware of the lack of care in York. Many care homes in York list what they provide to include dementia care. When approached and asked to elaborate, you find that they will take a person who has memory loss, confusion and is calm and easily managed. Their staff do not have the training to deal with anything beyond that.

I have been in the position of having to find a home for a loved one and there is only one care home identified that has a dementia unit, with trained staff in York and that did not meet the needs of my relative.

The planning applications to build these huge new homes with bars, spas, cinemas, fancy furnishings, expensive wallpaper and glossy ornaments are pushed through. What about care? Oh no, it is more important to the owners to entice people in with the pretence of a hotel experience.

So what happens to those in need of proper care? They have to go to Harrogate, where there are three specialist dementia care homes with trained staff. This adds to the heartache of friends and relatives having to travel to Harrogate, probably less often than they would if York was able to provide for the needs of those with advanced/complex dementia. Who is to blame?

Linda Nelson,

Huntington,

York