The county's police say two stolen vehicles have also been recovered following pursuit last night (July 11).

A force spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a burglary at an industrial address in the Selby area at about 9.50pm.

"A JCB road roller was stolen, and after searching for suspects, we pursued a 4x4 that was towing a roller on a trailer.

"The driver tried to make off on foot. But out officers and a police dog quickly found him and he was arrested in connection with the incident.

"The 4x4 involved is also believed to have been stolen from the Midlands.

"A man in his 20s from Doncaster was taken into custody and we have launched an investigation which remains ongoing."