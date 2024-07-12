Dorothy Taylor, from Dunnington, turned 100 years of age on July 2.

She was born in Leeds and spent part of her life in nearby Otley.

She moved to Dunnington more than a quarter of a century ago to help daughter Penny bring up two sons, Matthew and Simon, while Penny went back into her career as a teacher.

Chairman of Dunnington Cancer Support Group Anne Abbis, with Dorothy and Dorothy's daughter Penny and special birthday cards (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven spoke about the vital role she enjoys carrying out for Dunnington Cancer Support Group, working in its shop, helping out on stalls, helping raise thousands each year for York Against Cancer, and where she has volunteered for more than 25 years.

Dorothy’s husband Jack died from pancreatic cancer 13 years ago.

She spoke to The Press as she was helping set up a regular jumble sale in the village Reading Room, and also where she sells home-made preserves to raise funds.

Queues were building as usual, 45 minutes ahead of the regular Wednesday jumble sale in Dunnington (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Dorothy said: “I make the jams for the stall and also make marmalade in January when the Seville oranges are in the supermarket.

“The blackcurrants for the jams come from my garden.

“We have two coffee mornings a year and I also bake two large cakes at Christmas.

“Penny decorates them and we sell them here.”

Penny said of her mother: “Her secret is that she just cares for other people.

“She feels that she’s needed and can give time and energy, so she appreciates her time with the group all the more.

“She’s so positive and the family is the centre of her world.

“She’s just come back from a wedding in Scotland where she spent four days in the company of Matthew and Simon, who cherish her and always insist on getting a squeeze from her for the camera whenever they are together.

“She never left the party for the entire day on Saturday.”

Dorothy spent four days up in Scotland recently at her grandson's wedding (Image: Supplied)

Chairman of Dunnington Cancer Support Group Anne Abbiss said: “She has definitely given me strength and brightened my day with words of encouragement, and I am sure she has done that to many others.

“Dorothy has made an amazing contribution to the group and we all appreciate every single thing she does.”

In return, Dorothy said the group plays a vital part in her social life in the village.

Dorothy added: “Penny made sure that the card from His Majesty arrived.

“I have such a wonderful daughter and she’s the reason I can live so independently.”