Parents at Fulford School have had a letter from head teacher Russell Harris warning them of a planned changes coming in from the start of the new term in September.

In line with Government policy, Mr Harris says that mobile phones are not to be used during school hours in Key Stage 3 and 4 - so Key Stage 3 – ages 11-16 or Years 7-11.

This will include, both in lessons and around the school site and he says that if a mobile phone is seen or heard, it will be confiscated.

Mr Harris said: "The phone will be returned to the student at the end of the school day and the student will receive an after-school detention as a sanction.

"Repeated incidents could see an escalation in the sanction applied.

"Students in the sixth form will be able to use their mobile phone in lessons, where appropriate, and in designated areas of the school.

"There are many reasons why the decision to ban mobile phones has been taken.

"These include that mobile phones can pose significant risks to student safety and privacy.

"Inappropriate content can be easily shared or accessed, and unauthorised photos or videos can be taken without consent.

"By restricting mobile phone use, we aim to provide a secure environment where all students are protected from these risks."

Mr Harris also said that mobiless can be used as tools for bullying, particularly cyberbullying and students may be harassed or intimidated through messages, social media, and other online platforms.

"By prohibiting mobile phones during school hours, we reduce the likelihood of such incidents and foster a more supportive and inclusive atmosphere," he said.

Another reason for the ban is that phones are a major distraction in the classroom with the temptation to check messages, play games, or browse social media diverting attention away from work.

"By eliminating this distraction, we create an environment where students can fully engage with their lessons and participate actively in their education.

"For younger students, there is no expectation to have a mobile phone.

"Parents can decide when it is appropriate for their child to have a mobile phone based on individual maturity and need.

"By enforcing this policy, we help young students avoid the pressure of having a mobile phone and the associated responsibilities, allowing them to focus on their education and personal development without unnecessary distractions.

"By implementing a strict policy on mobile phone usage, we prioritise the safety, well-being, and academic success of our students."