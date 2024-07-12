As the final of Euro 2024 kicks off on Sunday evening (July 14) with England's men's team bidding for a first trophy since 1966, more than 200 children at York Stage School will be part-way through their end of year showcase at York’s Grand Opera House in Clifford Street and Cumberland Street.

Principal Nik Briggs said his company had received some new logistical questions since England’s semi-final win over the Netherlands on Wednesday booked them a passage to the final against Spain in Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday, kicking off at 8pm.

Read next:

Award-winning playwright’s ‘classic comedy’ coming to East Yorkshire town

Vehicle driven into ditch in York

Summer show for York society with roots in 18th century

Nik said: “We’ve got our showcase starting at 7pm so that has presented a slight problem for some as the second half clashes with the first half of the match.

“We had a couple of parents asking if we might change things.

“Of course we had to consider the logistics of the timing of performances by over 200 children, a live band and the consideration of staff at the Opera House, along with all the travel plans.

“Luckily, as a stage school audience the majority will be parents with children on stage and we hope they can come and enjoy the show.”

“There won’t be a rendition of “Vindaloo”, or “It’s Coming Home”.”

Preparations for the showcase began this Easter (Image: Kirkpatrick Photography)

Nik confirmed that electronic devices are not expected to be switched on and that the audience should not expect any screening of key points in the game.

US band The Killers showed the climax of England’s semi-final on Wednesday evening at London’s O2 arena, with England grabbing a last minute winner, which came in the 90th minute courtesy of Ollie Watkins.

Celebrity fan James Corden’s West-End play The Constituent was paused as cast and audience watched England’s quarter-final penalty shootout win against Switzerland on July 6.

Supermarket giants Tesco and Sainsbury’s said stores are expected to close early to allow interested staff to get in front of a TV for the 8pm kick off on Sunday.

York Stage School students will be performing across both halves of the showcase, called ‘Once upon a Stage’ and most will be called on for the show’s finale.

Nik said the ensemble had been rehearsing since Easter for the show which is the culmination of much they had learned throughout the year.