Two lanes of the A1(M) are currently closed with congestion stretching back for seven miles to Boston Spa after a crash.

The collision took place on the southbound carriage at J43 M1 interchange.

A spokesperson for the AA said: “Congestion to J45 (Boston Spa). Lanes five and six (Of six) are closed approaching the M1 interchange."

Since the time of writing, delays have risen from 26 to 46 minutes on A1(M) Southbound between A1(M) and M1 Aberford By Pass.

The crash is thought to have happened at around midday.

More to follow.