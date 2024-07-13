All free to attend, the events planned by the NYMR include the Volunteer Voices Exhibition, from September 6 to September 15, which will unearth the stories behind the heritage railway.

The exhibition spans five decades of camaraderie, dedication and shared passion for preserving a bygone era.

Meanwhile, guided tours of the Goathland Station from September 6 to September 11 will enable visitors to discover the history of this picturesque country station.

The NYMR will also be opening up the doors of the NLHF Atkins Building, home of the detailed carriage restoration of the London & North Eastern Railway Coach Association, on September 6, 8, 10 and 13.

Other activities on offer include a Carriage Stable Walking Tour, Wagon Group Talk and Demo, Motive Power Department Walking Tour and Guided Rail Trail Walk.

In addition to heritage events, the festival will host an All A-Board Games Night on September 13.

Developed by young adults from the Heritage Open Days' New Wave programme, the night promises a lively blend of heritage appreciation and board-based fun.

The Heritage Open Days are England’s largest festival of history and culture, running for 10 days every September.

This year, the festival is underpinned by the theme of how people and their ideas have moved around and come together throughout history, from transport routes and communication networks to trade unions and social clubs.

Macey Palmer, learning & interpretation officer at the NYMR, said: "Heritage Open Days is a great opportunity to showcase some of the behind the scenes elements at our heritage railway.

"We have some favourite tours and talks returning this year and we've also opened up even more locations for people to explore and learn about our charitable aims, including our Carriage & Wagon Department and on-site archives.”

Heritage Open Days is organised by the National Trust, with support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Delivering it locally are a diverse range of organisations including the NYMR.

The NYMR's Trust is a not-for-profit charity, focussing on education of people of all backgrounds through a living museum that demonstrates the role of the coal-powered steam railway in the Industrial Revolution and as a foundation of modern societies and economies.

More information and booking details for the NYMR's events can be found at www.nymr.co.uk/heritage-open-days.

The website of the nationwide Heritage Open Days initiative is www.heritageopendays.org.uk.