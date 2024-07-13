If you aren't rushing to Berlin this weekend, and don't want to watch the game at home - you'll probably want to head out into York and watch the game on the big screen.

Thankfully, York isn't short on places to do this.

SPARK has shown every game live (Image: Orillo Films)

Home to a variety of bars, independent businesses, and a large screen, SPARK:York has shown every game of the tournament live.

Sam Leach, co-founder of SPARK, said: "The atmosphere was electric on Wednesday night. It's been really nice to see so many of he same faces at each game - there's a real sense of community.



"Tickets have sold out for Sunday's match, but if we get any cancellations we will post them on our Instagram @SparkYork.



"Roll on the final!"

The Carlton Tavern in Acomb has created a fanzone (Image: Supplied)

One of the most popular locations in York has been The Carlton Tavern in Acomb, boasting a huge fan zone and outdoor LED screen.

The newly built Roxy Ballroom in Stonebow has also shown every game, with prior booking.

The Mitchell & Butler chain has been showing the games across a variety of its venues, including O'Neills, Black Bull, Cross Keys, Harkers, the Old White Swan and the Punchbowl. City centre punters can also go to Brew York, Stone Roses and Museum Street Tavern.

Elsewhere in York, Acomb residents can visit The Ainsty, The Quakerwood and the Clockhouse Pub.