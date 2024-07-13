James Aconley, a veteran performer and vocal coach based in Malton, is establishing a choir for singers who love musical theatre to work with a professional coach while enjoying singing showtunes together.

Mr Aconley said: "The singers will learn to get the most from their voice.

"We will cover breathing, resonance, posture and range and we are looking for people who are enthusiastic about musicals.

"Singing is so good for mental health, we all benefit from singing and from the social aspect of singing together.

"People have told me singing is the best part of their week, and that it relieves stress.

"I know what joy singing can bring and I want to enable as many people as possible to experience that joy."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr Aconley participated in the Sing Space Musical Theatre choir led by West End coach Rachel Lynes.

His positive experience with the group prompted the decision to bring a similar choir to Malton.

Mr Aconley said: "Although I have performed for many years, I missed the pure joy of singing harmonies and showtunes in a group."

The Malton musical theatre choir launches on September 25 at Be Amazing Studios, with weekly meetings of 90 minutes in length.

The choir will prepare for shows within the local community, and members will be able to apply to perform with choirmaster Gareth Malone.

The choir's material will encompass popular musicals such as Les Mis, West Side Story and Mamma Mia, alongside newer fare.

Towards the close of each session, singers will have a chance to make 'showtune' requests for a shared singalong.

Mr Aconley added: "Each session will also be live-streamed, so anyone who can’t make a session in person can still join in, from our private members’ group which will contain all music and lyrics."

The choir fee is £125.40 for a term, covering 12 sessions of 90-minutes each.

The fee may be divided into three equal payments.

Further information on how to enrol for the choir is available at https://www.singspacechoir.com/malton.