East Coast Main Line operator LNER has shifted the goalposts on its ticket restrictions - allowing those booked to travel on one of the services during Sunday’s game the option to defer their journey to the following day on Monday, July 15.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Customers who are switching trains just need to make a new seat reservation in the LNER app or on the LNER website – free of charge.

The offer applies to anyone already booked to be on an LNER service at any point after 6pm on Sunday, July 14, 2024 as they will now be able to amend their day of travel to Monday.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “England’s men are through to their first ever major final on foreign soil, and we don’t want LNER customers to miss the drama.

“Anyone already booked to be on one of our trains during the game can now travel on Monday instead, allowing them to stay where they are and watch the game. LNER sends Gareth Southgate and the England Team its best wishes and dare to dream that it’s coming home.”

Those who do decide to travel on Sunday evening can expect special England football messages on trains, at stations and latest score updates where possible.