The county's police say they were called to reports of a burglary at the Toll House in Sandside in Scarborough at about 9.25am today (July 12).

A police spokesman said: "The suspects had left before we arrived but we carried out enquiries from the scene and made all three arrests within less than an hour.

"The two men, who are both in their 20s and from Scarborough and Malton, and a local woman in her 40s, are currently in custody while enquiries continue.

"Crime scene investigators have attended the scene and we are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has CCTV that could help the investigation to get in touch."

Please call 101, select option 1 and provide reference number NYP-12072024-0091. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.