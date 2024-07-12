A VANDAL has struck in a York pub.
North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they’d like to speak to after a door was vandalised and the glass was smashed.
It happened at about 11pm in the Hog’s Head in Huntington on Thursday, June 25.
A force spokesperson said: “A man entered the pub and aggressively slammed the door causing the glass to break.”
Please get in touch via email to Kieron.Tufft@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help the police's investigation or if you're able to identify the man.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kieron Tufft, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240112829 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article