North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they’d like to speak to after a door was vandalised and the glass was smashed.

It happened at about 11pm in the Hog’s Head in Huntington on Thursday, June 25.

A force spokesperson said: “A man entered the pub and aggressively slammed the door causing the glass to break.”

Please get in touch via email to Kieron.Tufft@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help the police's investigation or if you're able to identify the man.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kieron Tufft, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240112829 when passing on information.