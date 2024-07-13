Adrian Salamon, who is English, and his Spanish wife Azahara Berlango, will be shouting for different teams when England's Three Lions take on Spain in the final in Berlin.

And their son, Tristan, will also be wondering who to back - and excited to see whether his mum or dad will be the happier fan come the final whistle.

Ahead of the game, Adrian said: "I don’t watch football normally but I had an operation recently so I’m at home recuperating and watching all the games.

"At the start we were thinking is it weird if England and Spain play, because they did in the women’s tournament in 2022, but it's happened again."

Adrian said that for him and his wife Azahara, it's "more the competition between us" than the competition on the pitch.

"If Spain wins she’s going to put a flag up in the window," he added.

"It would be nice if England win so I can gloat to the family in Spain."

Adrian went on to say the family is planning a combination of tapas and English food on the night, and that for Tristan, "he wins" whichever team wins.