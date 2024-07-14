A Short Walk Through a Wide World, by Douglas Westerbeke

Douglas Westerbeke is a librarian who has spent the last decade on the local panel of the International Dublin Literary Award, which inspired him to write his own book.

A Short Walk Through a Wide World is a historical fantasy where the protagonist, Aubry Tourvel, is on the run from a mysterious disease that makes it impossible for her to stay anywhere for more than a few days. Commencing in Paris 1885, the book follows Aubrey throughout her life as she travels across the world, exploring cultures, forming relationships, and learning about herself. Aubery is a strong-willed female character who demonstrates resilience in the face of adversity and loneliness while being plagued with the unknown. From the scorched dunes of the Calashino Sand sea to the snow-packed peaks of the Himalayas, and even a mysterious library, we follow her journey across the world as she battles the omnipresent illness.

This magical realism novel is an emotional adventure often compared to The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue and Life of Pi.

9781787335011

Jonathan Cape Ltd 18.99

Hardback

I Will Never Leave You, by Kara A. Kennedy

Kara A. Kennedy has been telling ghost stories since her childhood and now brings us her debut novel, a young adult paranormal thriller.

I Will Never Leave You follows a teenage girl, Maya Rosier, being haunted by the ghost of her toxic ex-girlfriend, Alana Murray. Maya is emotionally trapped in a relationship with her long-term girlfriend but gathers the courage to end things during their annual trip to Antelope Valley. Following a cruel response from Alana, Maya abandons her in the valley to find her own way home. However, Maya contends with conflicting feelings as Alana is declared missing and Maya fears she will become the main suspect, which is reiterated when Alana’s ghost appears with an ultimatum; Maya helps her possess someone or she will frame Maya for her disappearance and subsequent death.

This sapphic gothic thriller explores entrenched trauma through paranormal metaphors as Maya tries to detach herself from a toxic past relationship. It is both haunting and healing as it shifts from past to present, emphasising literal and figurative torments.

9781785305054

Ink Road 8.99

Paperback

The Happiest Ever After, by Milly Johnson

Barnsley-based novelist and columnist, Milly Johnson, is a Sunday Times bestseller and one of the Top 10 Female Fiction authors in the UK. Milly’s writing highlights the complexities of life while enhancing the strength of women, friendship, and the possibility of second renaissances. The Happiest Ever After is her twenty-first novel and follows Polly Potter who escapes life’s difficulties by writing. In her novel, she creates a new persona for herself with the name Sabrina Anderson, whose life resembles Polly’s except Sabrina is much bolder and more successful. After unforeseen circumstances, Polly begins to believe she really is Sabrina, living at the heart of an Italian family restaurant, run by Teddy. Sabrina forgets her life as Polly, but she knows she is living a different life from the one she used to have.

With romance and comedy, The Happiest Ever After is a heartwarming and uplifting tale of second chances, making it a perfect summer read.

9781398523562

Simon & Schuster 9.99

Paperback

True Love, by Paddy Crewe

With his debut novel My Name is Pip being shortlisted for the Betty Trask, The Wilbur Smith, and a South Bank Sky Arts Award, Paddy Crewe brings us his second novel, True Love. This book is a character-driven novel that centres around Keely and Finn, two isolated souls with melancholic lives. Keely is consumed with grief and hopes to find solace through love, while Finn believes his fate has been sealed with neglect and stifled with loneliness. We follow the internal monologues of the pair as we become immersed in the complexities of their lives with the first part centering around Keely’s sorrow, followed by Finn’s detachment, with the final part highlighting the connection between the two. Paddy’s writing captures loneliness and longing with palpable melancholy through evocative language, as the novel tackles love through personal and family relationships. True Love is a perfect read if you are looking for a character-driven novel with split narratives or a coming-of-age story that is both heartbreaking and uplifting, reminiscent of Sally Rooney’s work.

9780857529978

Transworld 16.99

Hardback

Domini Mortum, by Paul Holbrook

North Yorkshire author Paul Holbrook was championed in the 2024 Kemps Independent Writers’ Initiative. His work centres around darker themes with Victorian post-mortem photography and nineteenth-century murder particular interests. Memento Mori is the prequel to Domini Mortum and centres around a post-mortem photographer; meanwhile, his other series, The Love of Death, personifies death through the Grim Reaper but is overall more lighthearted.

Domini Mortum follows tabloid illustrator and reporter for the Illustrated Police News, Samuel Weaver, in 1883. Weaver is obsessed with the infamous murderer Sibelius Darke, and is determined to learn the truth behind the atrocities. Meanwhile, a chain of ghastly murders has developed, believed to be linked to Darke’s reign of terror. Originally from York, Weaver is a layered character, both popular yet hated for his sensationalist illustrations and writings, with his own turbulent past. A journey infused with sin, subterfuge, and gore pushes Weaver to his limits and makes him question everything and everyone.

This book is imbued with mystery, horror, and many gruesome incidents. Despite having supernatural elements, the vivid descriptions and chilling atmosphere immerse you in crime-riddled Victorian London; Holbrook’s writing embraces a nineteenth-century ambience as he delves into secret societies, aristocratic death cults, and murder.

Domini Mortum is a twisty, gruesome, macabre tale with a palpable gothic atmosphere. It is perfect for fans of Victorian crime, notably Jack the Ripper, gothic-horror, and Victorian death culture. Look out for new releases from Paul Holbrook in the near future, but in the meantime check out his other books, Memento Mori and The Love of Death.

9781912618149

Unbound 10.99

Paperback

