Ryan Burnett, Kimon Gill-Tsoulas and Esme Savage studied for their A-levels at All Saints RC Sixth Form in South Bank.

All three had to write or perform original music before being accepted.

Sharon Bilton, head of sixth form at All Saints said: "We’re delighted for them. These are the country’s top centres of excellence and to be accepted shows how talented these three are."

All Saints RC upper school site (Image: Newsquest)

One of the students has benefitted from funding by pop star Fat Boy Slim.

Ryan, who writes and performs his own songs, has been awarded a full scholarship at BIMM, the British and Irish Institute of Modern Music in Brighton.

His performance got the highest mark of any candidate. Ryan is absolutely thrilled to bits to get the scholarship and excited to be moving to Brighton for this next chapter.

Kimon is also looking at a performing career.

He has been accepted to the prestigious Guildhall School of Music to study electronic music.

As part of the application he had to produce a tune using just his voice.

Kimon said: "I am very excited to be starting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama this September. It took a lot of hard work and guidance from my teachers. It's a great feeling to see it all paid off in the end"

Esme Savage is already an experienced performer as an oboe player with the National Youth Theatre.

She’s been accepted at the renowned Royal Conservatoire in Birmingham.

Esme will perform at The Proms this August before taking her place.

Esme said: "I’m really excited to start at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in September - I love how hands on and practical the course is going to be, and the city itself has such an amazing music scene with some really cool venues.

"Out of all my choices, I felt like Birmingham definitely had the loveliest oboe department, and I can’t wait to get involved with all the masterclasses and performance opportunities to come."

Kimon and Esme are talented musicians at All Saints RC School in York (Image: Supplied)

Richard Mann, the school's head of music and performing arts, said: "We are tremendously proud of Kimon, Esme and Ryan for receiving offers from such prestigious institutions. Every year we have at least one student gain a place at a Conservatoire, but to have 3 of our 13 A Level Music students gain places this year is an incredible achievement for the school."

All Saints was already celebrating a record number of students being offered places at highly competitive medical schools.

Nine have been offered places.

Overall, 187 All Saints students have been offered university places and a further 8 so far have secured apprenticeships.

Mrs Bilton said: "Our students have all worked incredibly hard to get these places, and we’re extremely proud."