The winners of this year’s greeting card retailing awards - affectionately known as The Retas - were revealed recently at an awards event at The Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, London.

The event, that this year took on a Beatrix Potter theme, was hosted by comedian and radio presenter, Andrew Ryan and attended by 400 people.

The Retas awards, launched in 2005 by Progressive Greetings Worldwide magazine, recognise excellence across the whole greeting card retailing spectrum, from independents on the high street, to the small groups, national multiples, garden centres, department stores, supermarkets and bookshops.

“The UK leads the world in greeting cards, which continue to form a vital role in social communication, tangible proof to show you care, in the good and the tough times. The passion the winners of The Retas 2024 have shown towards maintaining a wonderful selection of greeting cards, covering all occasions and sending needs, as well as commitment to their communities at large, makes them very special indeed,” said Jakki Brown, managing director of Max Publishing, which owns and organises The Retas.

Liz Kemp from Kemps said: “Nooks and cards are two of my favourite things and so it is a joy to select them for our customers in Malton. Receiving this industry recognition is really exciting and we are so proud”.