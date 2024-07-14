Arlington Real Estate also says it is exploring the use of geothermal energy to power the homes and businesses on the 110 acre site, which will feature 2,500 homes overall and a million square feet of commercial space.

In a presentation to the AGM of York BID, Arlington’s founder and managing director Allan Cook told the businesspeople present that after 30 years, York Central was “finally coming out of the ground".

The ‘groundwork’ of roads and related infrastructure are already present, and some planning approvals already granted.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The mixed-use scheme would feature 30-acres of public space, including a 17-acre public park.

Mr Cook told the meeting: “We will put the green spaces in first, drives up the value of the property.”

A phase one would be coming in the next couple of years, which would feature a public square, a 200-key hotel and 100,000 sq ft of office space.

After consulting with City of York Council and hosting public events, Arlington was keen to increase the amount of affordable housing “substantially” from 20 per cent to 30-40 per cent, equivalent of 250-500 more such homes.

(Image: pic supplied)

Mr Cook said this would come from a “tightening up” of designs, with more play streets and “pushing cars out of the scheme.”

“We think that getting the housing offer right is key to it all.”

Rather than offer property at 80 per cent market rent, it would work with the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust on delivering social housing.

In addition, by keeping the freehold, the developer would be able to impose conditions on tenants preventing this.

A Phase one a would see a new office block for the Government Property Agency.

Subject to planning, work would start on that in Q1 of 2025, with completion in Q3 of 2026.

Phase 1B would see work start on the approved Museum Square in Q1 2025, with completion also in Q3 2026.

The Western Station Entrance, with 200-key hotel, more offices and some housing, would start in Q4 2025 and finish in Q4 2027.

With the completion as Phase One, York Central “will feel like a new central quarter,” Mr Cook continued, before work started on the remainder of the scheme.

The development would us sustainable materials, meet Passivhaus energy efficiency standards and also look to extract energy from underneath the site.

At present it was just a desktop study, but there could be hot water of 90 Celsius down below, giving possible potential for an energy distribution system.

“I would be extremely disappointed if we did not achieve that,” he said when questioned.

Mr Cook said Arlington, who with McLaren Property, are strategic development partners for the scheme, is keen to ‘engage’ with the business community.

It would set up a business forum and seek the most relevant businesses in the area to take up the first floors of the offices. Independent businesses would be targeted.

Arlington was also putting together an “economic strategy for York Central,” and he believed it would not be difficult to fill the office space.

It is already talking to potential customers for the offices and would target digital arts, the green economy, and the technology side of the rail sector, he also said.

Mr Cook told the Press after the meeting that Museum Square already has planning approval.

The planning application for the Government Property Agency Building would be submitted to City of York Council later this month.

“We are working on the designs of the wider phase [of Phase 1] . Planning applications (for them) will go in this year and we will be on-site this year,” he added.