Stephen Cottrell has joined the rest of York in sending good luck messages ahead of the big game, which will see England's men take on Spain in the UEFA European Football Championship final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Ollie Watkins' late winner in a dramatic 2-1 victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 10, propelled the team to their second Euros final in as many tournaments.

Now, the team are hoping to go one further and echo the victory of the Lionesses in 2022 Euros women's final.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, left, and England players Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins (Image: Ravage Productions/ PA)

If successful, Gareth Southgate's men would be the first England men's team to win a major tournament since the famous 4-2 victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup.

Remembering that day, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: "One of my earliest childhood memories is running into the back garden and reliving England winning the World Cup back in 1966.

"Here we are 58 years later and hopefully England are about to win EURO2024.

"God speed and every blessing to England as they take on Spain."

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central and Luke Charters, MP for York Outer (Image: Supplied)

York's newly elected Members of Parliament also backed the England squad.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, donned an England shirt to cheer on Gareth's men.

She said: "The England team have made us proud in reaching the final of the Euros. It’s brilliant how inspiring they are to younger generations.

"They once again pulled together as a team and produced a really strong performance against the Netherlands. We’re all excited for the game and I wish them all the best of luck."

The newly elected Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, added: "I’m so proud of this team - bring it home on Sunday."

The Three Lions will take on Spain at 8pm on Sunday.

While the Spaniards have been nearly faultless this tournament, toppling the likes of France, Germany, Italy and Croatia - the English have faced a far scrappier road to the final, seeing two of their three knockout games go to extra time.

Are you from York and going to the final? If so, get in touch with us at newsdesk@thepress.co.uk.