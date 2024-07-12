Malton Museum is hosting the 2024 Roman Festival, at the town's Orchard Fields, on Sunday, July 21.

This annual celebration of Roman life in our region will have something to please all the family, including children's activities, historians, archaeology and handicrafts.

Set on the site of the former Roman fort, it will feature the legionary encampment with our re-enactors in their replica costumes and, for the first time, members of the local Brigante Tribe as well.

A spokesperson for Malton Museum said: "The Empire will march its loyal legions into Delgovicia – now known as Malton and Norton –meeting the Brigantes, led by Queen Cartimandua, who have a prisoner the Romans are keen to get their hands on.

"What will happen next? Who is the prisoner? All will be revealed in the main arena, where our three re-enactor groups Equistry, Magister Militum and Legio VI Victrix will also be giving demonstrations of Roman weapons, archery, horseback combat and a gladiatorial display. They will be joined by Lena Martel the aerial artist giving a display of Roman entertainment."

In our new Talks Area, the museum is delighted to have Terry Deary, author of the Horrible Histories series, giving two talks, along with a number of other well-known authors including Nick Brown, Nancy Jardine, Clive Ashman, Julian Morgan and Kate Cunningham.

The spokesperson added: "A member of the Brigante tribe will be telling us about Queen Cartimandua, and Roman history researchers, academics and other guests will make sure everyone learns something new as well as having fun. Kemps Books will be there, selling Roman-themed books by the featured authors and many others.

"For children of all ages, there are some new activities which include axe throwing, carving a wooden bowl, throwing a plumbata, courtesy of Sylvankin, and painting plaster like a Roman artisan, as well as the usual hands-on archaeology, dressing up and mosaics. The empire will be recruiting for the Children's Roman Army: paint a shield, join up and be drilled by legionnaires in the main arena."

There will be food and drink stalls as well as a number of craft stalls.

The event is being staged by Malton Museum in conjunction with the Kirk Settlement Trust, Malton Town Council and the Fitzwilliam Estate.

The original Roman Fort in Malton appears to have been built around AD 71, some 30 years after the Romans invaded Britain, and was almost continuously occupied into the 5th Century AD . It is almost double the size of some of the forts on Hadrian’s Wall - reflecting the strategic importance of Malton and Norton to the Roman occupation

Tickets are available to buy in advance on the Malton Museum website or on the day at the gate. There is a small surcharge for some activities.

For more information go to www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/roman-festival-2024/