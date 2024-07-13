Millfield Lane level crossing in Station Road, Poppleton, will be closed over consecutive nights at 10pm on Sunday, (July 14) and reopen at 7am on Monday (July 15).

Read next:

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and vehicles will be allowed to use the bus gate between Millfield Lane and Low Poppleton Lane.