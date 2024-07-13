The sold out show ran from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12 with farming folk travelling from as far away as New Zealand to show their animals and agricultural skills in one of the industry’s most prestigious showcases.

READ MORE:

Some of the celebrity visitors to the event included The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, TV presenters Helen Skelton, Adam Henson, Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, and Rob and Dave Nicholson, of Cannon Hall Farm.

Another special visitor was Gwen Meggison, of Marton-cum-Grafton, who celebrated her 102nd birthday at the show and enjoyed watching the equine competitors in action.

The supreme winners were also announced on Thursday with the Supreme Pigeon, going to Richard Henderson from Malton with his three-year-old black Nun cock bird.

Richard Henderson from Malton with his supreme pigeon (Image: Provided)

Richard has been showing at the Great Yorkshire Show since 1980 but this is the first time his bird has ruled the roost. On his win, he said: “I’m over the moon."

The title of Supreme Champion Cheese went to Thirsk’s Shepherds Purse for its Organic Yorkshire Blue.

The show’s top show-jumping class, the Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ the North, gave the packed Main Ring a nail-biting finish with a win for local hero, Richard Howley from Wetherby with HK Horses’ Zodiac Du Buisson Z with treble clears. He also took the title in 2019.

The event also saw talks from various figures and celebrities, panels, meet ups, discussions, and a chance for visitors to get stuck in and enjoy the various events. These included a children’s showing where aspiring young farmers were able to get in the ring and show off livestock.

Individuals and organisations from across the world were also recognised for their contributions to the industry with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society heading up many of the awards.

Speaking earlier in the week, show director Charles Mills said: “This is where the best of farming food and countryside comes together for farmers and the public. Where else can you find the finest cattle alongside the best showjumpers in the country?

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell meets a cow and handler (Image: Provided)

“The competition is fierce throughout the week and the accolade of winning at the Great Yorkshire remains huge. We are very proud of the show and all who come together to help deliver it.”

The full list of ‘The Supremes’ is as follows: