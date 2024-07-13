PR Salon Supplies was set up to supply beauty salons and first moved to York back in 2019 setting up in Clifton Moor.

The firm began life in Hartlepool in 2007, and supplied hairdressing and beauty traders throughout Teesside, before growing and opening a second branch to the North Yorkshire capital.

Earlier this year they moved their York store into a brand new unit at Unit 6 Kettlestring Park in Kettlestring Lane in York next door to Punk Haus and the business is going from strength to strength.

Store manager, Debbie Stocks, has been with the business since March and previously worked at Salon Services in James Street for 12 years.

Currently, the York team has four staff members who have all previously worked in the industry.

"I love the job here," said Debbie.

"We are keen to let our customers know we have moved as we all give great customer service and are here to answer any questions.

"We pride ourselves in being able to offer not only great service but great prices on both our major brand lines and our own exclusive lines. We deal directly with all the major suppliers and hold unrivalled levels of stock."

