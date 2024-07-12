The recently-elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, is to launch a Mayor’s High Street Fund, using some of the money central government has awarded the region as part of its devolution deal.

Mayor Skaith, who owns the Winstons of York clothing store, told the AGM of York BID last night that the new combined authority of York and North Yorkshire has been setting its goals.

He told the AGM at the Principal Hotel that he is emphasising the region’s streets and bringing people into town centres.

RECOMMENDED READING

The fund, whose budget has yet to be determined, would last four years.

“I will ask our communities to come forward with proposals on how we can support you,” he said.

“We want businesses in our region to come to us with their ideas, which will then create a strong and thriving economy.”

Mayor Skaith, who was elected as Labour and is a former Chairman of the York High Street Forum, has already met new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “4-5 times” and was in Downing Street this week with other metro mayors.

“He (Sir Keir) sees the mayors as the arms to deliver the aims of national government. Having a seat at th top table really puts us on the map. It puts us in a powerful place.”

(Image: pic supplied)

The businessman had also just met with Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Leeds.

“They want us to come together with ideas. We want to be going to government with plans.”

The Mayor’s High Street Fund will be launched in a couple of weeks. It is open for applications now.

After the AGM, Mayor Skaith told the Press, that funding has not been finalised yet, but it would be in the “millions.”

He has been working on the fund with the various divisions of the Combined Authority, including its skills team, the Growth Hub and the Local Enterprise Partnership.

Mayor Skaith added: “One of the pledges that I ran in my campaign was to create a Mayor’s High Street Forum. I am keen to develop partnerships, supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs, projects to increase footfall, regenerate areas that need tender, love and care.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Earlier at the AGM, Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, told the meeting that York’s High Street had a vacancy rate of 8.9%, which was lower than the 14% national rate. But it has risen by around 1 per cent in the past couple of years.

Sales recorded by Visa in the city centre were up, but retailers were suffering from higher wage and other costs.

“The squeeze is there,” he said.

Phil Pinder, chair of York High Street Forum said today (Friday) the high street fund was “terribly exciting. I can’t wait to see the details.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Mayor Skaith “has ideas”, he said, and he is keen to hear how businesses can be supported, noting how Phil himself was a market trader, who built up a business employing 60.

The High Street Forum will be staging meetings to develop policies and look at ideas such as supporting better connections between the smaller towns and better signage to encourage the use of Park and Ride.

Phil added: “With David, (the MPs, City Council and the Government in the same party) we have a joined-up political approach, which will help deliver change quicker. We will put forward ideas (to the fund).”