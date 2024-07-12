On Saturday (July 13) Haxby Carnival is set to get underway with road closures in the town on the outskirts of York running from 12.30pm - 1.15pm which the parade takes place.

The Village, York Road and Calf Close, between its junctions with Westfield Road and Station Road will be closed throughout with York Road shut between its junctions with Station Road and Calf Close.

City of York Council says the closures are in place to ensure that the said event can be held in safety and barriers will be in place to prevent traffic passing.

The Press attended the event last year when the town came out to show support by lining the streets, watching children chanting ‘Haxby’ and ‘every where we go’; the parade, led by the City of York Pipe Band ended up in the Ethel Ward Playing Field, which was packed with delights for us all to enjoy.

Haxby Carnival: The City of York Pipe Band lead the 2023 carnival parade in The Village (Image: Darren Greenwood)

There was a funfair, with cups and saucers, hook-a-duck and many a favourite from yesteryear.

The popular steam train was there too, plus plenty of stalls, ranging from many charities, political parties, as well as cider, beer, a bar and a stage promising varied music and entertainment.

On that occasion the civic party, with then Sheriff of York Sue Hunter saying Haxby always puts on a fantastical carnival.

Former Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick was pleased to open the carnival and see so many families enjoying themselves.

Among the stalls, James Robinson was back for another year with his Jar Bakes and Cakes, reporting a successful first year.

Summer and William Chittock form Haxby were enjoying the Hook a Duck with Grandad William, who said: “We come here every year. We don’t have to come far to be so entertained.”