Moorbus was set up in 2014 after the National Park Authority closed the service.

The not-for-profit Moorsbus Community Interest Company has since raised over £300,000 to support car-free access to and through the North York Moors.

A spokesperson said: “Moorsbus is unique in that it really works with its users to achieve the best service. Each year, passengers are surveyed on every bus to identify things that could be improved. These ideas are then discussed and put into operation when funds permit, and when the proposals meet regulations. Sometimes small tweaks make a big difference.

"The passenger surveys have consistently shown extremely high satisfaction ratings, with an overall score of 94% and drivers get a real thumbs up from passengers at 99%."

The bus network is designed and promoted by volunteers from the community, although the buses and drivers are hired from local bus companies so they comply with all regulations and offer the capacity to carry significant passenger numbers on busy days.

In addition to the different way of working, Moorsbus has also developed many other innovations, including a ‘Donate Ticket’ whereby passengers can make a donation on the bus. This has raised thousands of pounds to help those without a car enjoy access to the countryside, to the shops, or simply to ride reliably in safety and comfort.

The spokesperson added: "Whilst the bus network appeals to those without a car or with mobility problems, it also helps walkers through ‘Walk & Ride’ whereby people are encouraged to use the bus (or a train) to make one leg of the journey rather than either walking round in a circle, or simply retracing their footsteps.

"Over a quarter of passengers said they had chosen to abandon their car for the day in favour of the bus for a variety of reasons: they welcome the additional freedom it brings, and the obvious savings on car parking and fuel, and they also are happy to know that they are reducing pollution, congestion and their carbon footprint.

"Fares are kept low, with £2 maximum for a single journey, or £1 for anyone 18 and under, whilst those with a concessionary pass enjoy ‘free’ travel."

The Moorsbus volunteers even produce ‘Moorsbuzz’ - a monthly newsletter which is available on every bus, as well as a series of leaflets giving detailed timings for simple days out from many towns and cities from Darlington to York, and Scarborough to Northallerton.

The Days Out leaflets aim to help those who perhaps lack confidence in reading a timetable, or want someone else to help them get the best out of the bus network.

Thanks to a grant from North Yorkshire Council, this year’s bus network will run for a longer season - until the end of October.

Timetables are on the moorsbus.org website, and printed booklets can be found in libraries, information centres and many shops and cafes in the area.