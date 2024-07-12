Earlier this week police issued an appeal after responding to reports that the school had been broken into and around £10,000 worth of damage had been caused over the weekend of 5 to 7 July.

A police spokesperson said: "On Thursday 11 July, officers arrested four boys, three aged 15 and one aged 14, on suspicion on burglary with intent to commit damage.

"They have been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out. The investigation remains ongoing.

"Officers have thanked members of the public who have come forward with information."

Anyone who can assist the investigation but has not yet spoken to the police should email calum.sutherland@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 online via their website.

Please quote reference 12240120908.