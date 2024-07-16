Chapman’s Pond CIC hosted its inaugural junior angling match at the site in Moor Lane on Sunday, July 14.

The prize for the event's first winner went to Leo Miller, with Luke Wiseman in second, and Kayleigh Brown in third.

Luke Wiseman finished in second place (Image: Supplied)

Committee member Ben Malloch, who lives in South Bank and competes as an angler, outlined the importance of the match for individual competitors to volunteers like himself, and for the facility.

Ben said: “The event was designed to introduce youngsters to angling as a hobby and support their progress as anglers, encouraging them to embrace the outdoors and develop a passion that can last a lifetime.

"We'd like to give special thanks to John Bushby and Gaz Woods who gave up their whole morning to support the youngsters in the match.

“At Chapman's Pond it is our aim to pass this hobby, which for some of us borders on obsession, to a new generation and encourage them to spend their spare time constructively in a natural environment.

“Chapman's Pond is a serene and picturesque environment.

“It is the perfect backdrop for this event and I would encourage anyone to come down and take a look at our facility whether to walk the dog, take some quiet time to breathe in the tranquil atmosphere, fish at the pond or even take up a new hobby.”

The CIC says the aim, through a combination of local knowledge and expertise, and modern techniques from agencies such as the Environment Agency and The Angling Trust, will be to ensure the long-term viability of the pond as a diverse water habitat within the full site.

Third placed Kayleigh Brown (Image: Supplied)

Dringhouses and Woodthorpe ward councillor Stephen Fenton said: “Chapman's Pond is a place for everyone in the local community to enjoy, thanks to the hardworking team of volunteers who manage the site on behalf of the council.

“The pond is very popular with anglers and the nature reserve provides a haven for wildlife and a place for people to enjoy.

“There are a growing number of young anglers there, and the management committee is keen to encourage and support them, like the Junior Fishing Match.

“Chapman's Pond is a welcoming place and we are keen for young people to have a sense of ownership and to get actively involved in their local community.”

Tadcaster Angling Bait and Tackle, along with York Tackle, donated prizes for last weekend's match.

More details about the group and the match can be found on the Chapman's Pond York Facebook group.