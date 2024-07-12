Marek Piotrowski, 43, worked at worked at York’s Web Adventure Park and Creepy Crawlies in Wigginton Road for more than a decade and although he left to return to his native Poland, he was still in regular contact with staff and was planning an imminent return trip to the UK.

Marek Piotrowski, 43, worked at worked at York’s Web Adventure Park and Creepy Crawlies in Wigginton Road for more than a decade (Image: Supplied)

Janice Dunphy, who owns the park said: "It's devastating news, but sadly, in typical Marek style he was the first to dive into a reservoir on Friday (July 5) to try to save his friend who was struggling. Unfortunately they both died, with Marek attempting to save his friend.

"We are all devastated and the older team who worked with him can’t believe this kind, funny, loveable person won’t be coming back to us again.

"Marek was loved and we are all very sad.

"He even put former Prime Minister David Cameron on the high ropes at the park , something he was very proud of."

Marek Piotrowski with former Prime Minister David Cameron (Image: Supplied)

"We feel a lot of our old customers will want to know, what has happened as Marek was a huge part of the original Creepy Crawlies team for well over ten years," said Janice.

"He was the biggest smiler in the park, his customer service was second to none and he was a firm favourite for the many years he worked here.

"He had to leave to go back to Poland but was planning to come back to the UK very soon.

"There is a fundraiser to try and raise funds for his funeral if anyone remembers him and wishes to help his devastated family."

Janice Dunphy is devastated

Marek is set to be buried today (July 12) in Tyczyn in southern Poland.

On the fundraising page it says: "Marek was an amazing friend to many people, and even in his last moments he tried to save his friend's life, which very unfortunately caused his own death.

"Marek's family is deep in despair.

"If you are willing and you are able, we ask that you contribute to support his family through this profound loss.

"Our main goal is to raise funds for Marek's burial expenses.

"Every contribution, no matter what size will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate we understand and to please pray for Marek."

If anyone wishes to contribute to his fundraiser please go to: https://gofund.me/d1d5b4e6