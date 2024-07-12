John Godber’s ‘Perfect Pitch’ is showing at Pocklington Arts Centre for two consecutive nights from October 9.

Originally written in the early 2000s, the Olivier award-winning playwright has re-envisioned his play for a 2024 audience.

Read next:

Council defends launch of green bin charge amid claims of 'cynical' timing

Vehicle driven into ditch in York

Summer show for York society with roots in 18th century

The production's all-Yorkshire cast includes Tom Gibbons, who played regular Johnny Phillips in The Archers from 2013-2022, and John Godber Company regular Frazer Hammill, who recently performed in John Godber’s ‘Happy Jack’.

They are joined by East Yorkshire actresses Annie Kirkman, and Laura Jennifer Banks, who is a member of the Godber Theatre Foundation and will be making her professional debut.

More than two-thirds of the tickets have already been sold and more information can be found at https://pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk/theatre/