From beer gardens by a stream and “hearty food” to feast on after a day of walking, there’s a lot to discover about these standout pubs, according to The Telegraph.

The publisher commented on its best-named Yorkshire pub and bar guide: “Yorkshire is well known for its brewing tradition with some of the biggest names in the business, including Theakston and Samuel Smith.

“But it has a flourishing micro-brewery sector, too, producing ales with distinctive names such as Riggwelter and Seven Deadly Sins.

You can see all of Yorkshire’s recommended pubs and bars to visit by The Telegraph here.

Best pubs in the North York Moors and surrounding area

Birch Hall Inn

Location: Beck Hole Road, Beck Hole, Whitby, YO22 5LE

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

“This eccentric little pub in the hamlet of Beck Hole really shouldn’t survive since it’s ludicrously tiny and well off the beaten track. But these qualities, of course, are its charm,” writes The Telegraph.

“Customers squeeze into a miniscule room, with space for three tables and a fire, and order from the serving-hatch bar. But the half-a-dozen real ales, including the house ale ‘Beckwatter’, are well-kept and there’s a small menu that includes pork pies, wedge-size butties and beer cake.”

The rear garden also makes the perfect spot for those wanting to sit beside the steam in the summer.

Another little quirk besides Birch Hall Inn is the sweet shop next door “on the other side of the hatch” where you can purchase old-fashioned midget gems and liquorice sticks.

The New Inn

Location: Cropton Lane, Pickering, YO18 8HH

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

The Telegraph says: “This family-run pub on the edge of the moors makes a welcome stop for a refreshing pint in the middle, or at the end, of a day’s walking.

“Many of the six or so cask ales are from the pub’s own Cropton Brewery in the next-door field (book ahead for a tour) which began in 1984 long before micro-breweries became fashionable – indeed, the village has a brewing tradition dating back to the 17th century.”

Some of the pub's classic ales include Monkmans Slaughter and Blackout, not to mention “there’s a true Yorkshire lager” to make the most of too.

The Horseshoe Inn

Location: Main Street, Levisham, Pickering, YO18 7NL

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

The Telegraph suggests this “stone and pantile-roof pub in charming Levisham has a decidedly personal feel and a smart (but not fancy) traditional style with polished-wood floors, open fires and wood-panelled bar.”

On tap, there are Black Sheep and Timothy Taylor’s ales as well as Yorkshire cider and around 15 wines “by the glass”.

The publisher adds: “Food is hearty and filling – perfect for after a day’s walking on the nearby moors or in Dalby Forest -– and there are tables and benches on the village green opposite.”

The Durham Ox

Location: West Way, Crayke, York, YO61 4TE

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

From “flagstone floors, inglenook fireplace, exposed-brick-and-stone walls, beamed ceilings, plenty of brass and copper and old-fashioned settles,” this traditional inn has all the essentials.

The Telegraph continues: “But has been given a smart brush-up.

“As well as four cask ales – predominantly Yorkshire in origin, such as York Brewery and Timothy Taylor’s – it has a good list of wines by the glass.

“Food is well-above-average – including lobster as well as steak and ale pie – and there’s a smart courtyard garden for warmer days.”