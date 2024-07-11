The county's police force has issued a CCTV still of someone they would like to speak to following a theft from a Harrogate store.

It happened at the One Stop Store, Knaresborough Road, on Monday. June 10 when they took items of food without paying for them.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they may have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12240105192 when passing on information.