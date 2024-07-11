North Yorkshire Police have said that on Friday June, 14, a woman took items from the Give The Dog A Bone shop in Fossgate, York and left without paying for them.

The Press reported on another theft from the same shop, alleged to have taken place just two days earlier.

The force are now seeking the identity of the individual in the CCTV image, as they believe they may have information that could help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240106248 when passing on information.