Not only that, but The Telegraph has praised it for being one of the “most elegant pubs”, so you must be wondering where it could be.

It was Winter Gardens in Harrogate recommended by the publisher as a place for your next pint, thanks to the famous building’s “sweeping bifurcated stone staircase”.

Currently, JD Wetherspoon which was founded in 1979 employs 42,208 people.

The chain also has around 900 pubs dotted across the UK and Ireland.

But why does Winter Gardens stand out from the rest? Let’s find out.

The Telegraph explained: “Sometimes you have to chuckle at the historical irony of Wetherspoons pubs – places like the Sedge Lynn, a former Temperance billiard hall in Manchester, or this venue, built as part of Harrogate’s former Royal Baths, where a variety of health conditions were ‘treated’.

“The Winter Gardens was where visitors were able to stroll amidst trees and plants when the Yorkshire weather wasn’t playing ball.

“Pints have now replaced plants, making this one of Britain’s most elegant pubs.

“The highlight is the sweeping bifurcated stone staircase that leads down from the main entrance into the bar.”

In the 1930s, the Municipal Orchestra played every morning throughout the year at Winter Gardens, with free admission for the patients of the baths, according to the Wetherspoon website.

Over on Tripadvisor, the pub has been given a 4/5 rating from its customers out of 2,418 reviews.

This recent visitor wrote: “Very pleasant visit to the Winter Gardens Harrogate which was well worth the visit to be able to see the amazing interior architecture. Beers were very good and cheap as in most Weatherspoons but what a setting! Staff and service excellent - would recommend x”

Another added: “Came in more for the look of the building than it being a Wetherspoons, but it was a win win. Great old building with the usual quality and value from Wetherspoons. Had the Grilled Halloumi Wrap, which was delicious with chips and coffee with free refills £5.64! You cannot complain!”

You can find out more about the UK’s Wetherspoon pubs worth travelling for on The Telegraph’s website.

Winter Gardens is located at Parliament Street Unit 4 Royal Baths, Harrogate, HG1 2RR.