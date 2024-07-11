A MAN in a van has been rescued from a river following flooding in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Grosmont at 10:12am this morning (Thursday July 11th) where a delivery van had become stuck in a fast-flowing river that had formed during flooding.
The driver, who was reportedly in his late thirties, was successfully rescued from the vehicle.
According to the team: “Fire crews set up upstream spotters and downstream inflation and brought the male to safety using swift water rescue equipment.”
