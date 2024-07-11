Hannah Hatfield from Nafferton has been appointed as marketing executive at Wold Newton-based Wold Top Brewery.

Mrs Hatfield is an experienced social media professional who has been appointed to plan, create content, and manage the brewery’s busy social media feeds, which boast over 23,000 followers.

She said: “It’s a really exciting time to join the brewery and I’m looking forward to developing the brewery’s social media platforms further. The team is brilliant, the location is stunning and the product is great! I couldn’t ask for more.”

Kate Balchin, Wold Top’s Director of Exports and Business Development, said: “Social media marketing and engagement are an important part of our growing business, and it’s great to have an experienced professional bring new ideas to our marketing strategy.”

When she’s not working at the brewery, Mrs Hatfield spends her time working on her PhD thesis, travelling, walking her dogs and paddle boarding.

Wold Top was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey. The team use home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.