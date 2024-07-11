Six people have been taken to hospital following a crash in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews were called to the scene of an incident at 12.17pm today (July 11) in Scalby Road, Scarborough.
They said that a Hyundai Tucson and an MG hatchback had crashed, each containing three occupants.
Both cars contained two women and one man, however crews said that the occupants of one ranged from 60 to 75 years old, whilst the others ranged from 25 to 45 years old.
"Paramedics assessed casualties on scene and all occupants were then walked out of vehicles and taken to hospital," the fire service added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article