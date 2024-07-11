Fire crews were called to the scene of an incident at 12.17pm today (July 11) in Scalby Road, Scarborough.

They said that a Hyundai Tucson and an MG hatchback had crashed, each containing three occupants.

Both cars contained two women and one man, however crews said that the occupants of one ranged from 60 to 75 years old, whilst the others ranged from 25 to 45 years old.

"Paramedics assessed casualties on scene and all occupants were then walked out of vehicles and taken to hospital," the fire service added.