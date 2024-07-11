Matthew Thomas Williams, 33, stole power tools, cooking pans, bedspreads, air fryers and pressure washers among other items as he targeted a series of shops.

He returned to many of the shops several times.

When he was challenged by a shop worker in Budgens on April 4, he attacked him.

But his actions were caught on CCTV, North Yorkshire Police investigators identified him and he was arrested and charged with 18 thefts, all committed in Scarborough.

Together he stole goods worth more than £3,500.

He was jailed for 16 months at York Crown Court.

PC Jessie Landers, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Williams had a shocking and blatant disregard for the effect of his actions on retailers in the local community.

“His persistent targeting of businesses in Scarborough didn't just have a financial impact, but also an emotional impact on the staff who were unable to stop him through fear of violence. I hope the sentence today sends a strong message that crimes like this simply won't be tolerated."

Williams, of Hinderwell Road, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to 18 charges of theft including:

a £149.99 air fryer on January 21 and a £130 air fryer on February 10, both from Boyes on Queen Street,

Pokemon cards worth £143.64 on March 10 and a separate theft of Pokemon cards worth £98 on April 4 both from Budgens on Edgehill Road,

a “trolley jack” and a pressure washer worth £319 on March 26 and a pressure washer worth £159 on March 1 all from Halford on Seamer Road,

a chainsaw and a strimmer worth £320 on April 1, a pressure washer worth £170 on March 18, various items worth £135 on March 23, a paint sprayer worth £300 on April 4, various items worth £273 on March 21, and hand tools worth £150 on April 3 all from B&Q on Seamer Road,

boxes of Lego worth £197.93 on April 6 from B&M on Seamer Road,

a light fitting worth £160 on March 20, a light fitting worth £160 on March 27 and a light fitting worth £260 on April 4, all from Next Home on Seamer Road,

bedspreads worth £420 on April 9 and a pan set on April 8 worth £175 from Dunelm on Seamer Road,

and assault.