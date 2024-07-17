(Image: The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa)

Enjoy everything the hotel has to offer

Guests that capitalise on this exclusive opportunity will have unlimited access to the state-of-the-art spa facilities. Rejuvenate your mind and body with a fully immersive experience with no pre-booking required. Let go of all the stresses and strains of modern life in the vitality pool, complete with massage jets and bubble beds, and take full advantage of the sauna and steam room.

A full English breakfast awaits every morning to prepare guests for the day’s excursions. After a brisk autumnal walk through the grounds, the Cavendish Pavilion will have a complimentary hot drink and cake on standby so guests can recharge. The Devonshire Arms is perfectly prepared to inspire your senses this autumn, from roaring fires in the lounge to bountiful harvest meals in the restaurants.

(Image: The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa)

A wide range of exciting activities

Alongside the outstanding facilities at the Devonshire Arms, those taking part in the autumn experience will have a daily itinerary of activities to look forward to. A mixture of complimentary and discounted activities will be available including yoga and meditation, guided and history walks, as well as kitchen garden tours.

For those who love the outdoors, the Devonshire Arms is ideally situated for nature excursions. Bikes can be hired through concierge at the hotel, so that guests can explore the Yorkshire Dales on wheels! The autumn experience also grants guests full access to the incredible Bolton Abbey Estate – including 80 miles of walking trails along the peaceful riverside, ancient woodlands and spectacular moorland.

(Image: The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa)

The autumn experience will run from 1st September to 21st December for ‘Three for Two’ or ‘Four for Three’ nights’ accommodation.

For more information on the autumn experience, visit devonshirehotels.co.uk/offer/autumn-harvest-package or call 01756 718100.